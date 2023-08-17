Roblox | My Hero Mania Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game My Hero Mania is a anime fighting game created by My Hero Mania. If you are looking for the latest ‘My Hero Mania’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For My Hero Mania

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for My Hero Mania. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

470kplus – Redeem code for 12 FREE SPINS

– Redeem code for 12 FREE SPINS epic460k – Redeem code for 13 FREE SPINS

– Redeem code for 13 FREE SPINS 450kLIKES! – Redeem code for 13 FREE SPINS

– Redeem code for 13 FREE SPINS the440k – Redeem code for 12 FREE SPINS

– Redeem code for 12 FREE SPINS 430kcode – Redeem code for 12 FREE SPINS

– Redeem code for 12 FREE SPINS 420k – Redeem code for free spins

– Redeem code for free spins newyearsupdate23 – Redeem code for free spins

– Redeem code for free spins mhmchristmas22 – Redeem code for Free Spins

– Redeem code for Free Spins turkey22 – Redeem code for Free Spins

– Redeem code for Free Spins season6 – Redeem code for 15 Spins

– Redeem code for 15 Spins 380kCODE! – Redeem code for 13 Spins

– Redeem code for 13 Spins 360kgoal – Redeem code for 13 Spins

– Redeem code for 13 Spins easter340k – Redeem code for 10 Spins & 2 Rare Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Spins & 2 Rare Spins 330kLIKES – Redeem code for 12 Spins

– Redeem code for 12 Spins 320kday – Redeem code for 11 Spins

– Redeem code for 11 Spins 310kLIKES – Redeem code for 11 Spins

– Redeem code for 11 Spins big300k – Redeem code for 5 Common Spins & 2 Rare Spins

– Redeem code for 5 Common Spins & 2 Rare Spins thank290k – Redeem code for 10 Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Spins 280kLIKES – Redeem code for 10 Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Spins 270kREAL – Redeem code for 9 Spins

– Redeem code for 9 Spins 260ktime – Redeem code for 8 Spins

– Redeem code for 8 Spins the250k – Redeem code for 8 Spins

– Redeem code for 8 Spins 240kCODE – Redeem code for 7 Spins

– Redeem code for 7 Spins 230kcode! – Redeem code for 5 Spins

How to Redeem Codes in My Hero Mania

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox My Hero Mania on the platform of your choice. Press M to open the menu. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For My Hero Mania

Listed below are all the known expired codes for My Hero Mania that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.