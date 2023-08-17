Roblox | My Supermarket Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game My Supermarket is a business simulator game created by Rock Panda Games. If you are looking for the latest ‘My Supermarket’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For My Supermarket

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for My Supermarket. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

LIKEPANDADB2 —Redeem for Susan Staff Member

—Redeem for Susan Staff Member LIKEPANDARX2 —Redeem for 2 Garden Pansy

—Redeem for 2x Lavender LIKEPANDADE2 —Redeem for LED Flower

—Redeem for LED Flower LIKEPANDAGH2 —Redeem for Cute Panda

—Redeem for 2x Garden Pansy LIKEPANDAFG2 —Redeem for 2x Greenwood

—Redeem for 2x Greenwood LIKEPANDAVF2—Redeem for Venus Flytrap

How to Redeem Codes in My Supermarket

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox My Supermarket on the platform of your choice. Click on the Settings cogwheel in the top right of the screen. Click on the Codes tab on the left of the new window. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For My Supermarket

Listed below are all the known expired codes for My Supermarket that are no longer redeemable.

ONEYEARGO —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards LIKES0404EA —Redeem for a special reward

—Redeem for a special reward LIKES10000WO —Redeem for Panda Parking Permit

—Redeem for Panda Parking Permit LIKES5000HN —Redeem for Henry staff member

—Redeem for Henry staff member RPGLIKES200SW —Redeem for 1,000 Cash

—Redeem for 1,000 Cash RPGLIKES500LD —Redeem for 2,000 Cash

—Redeem for 2,000 Cash RPGLIKES1000XJ —Redeem for 5,000 Cash

—Redeem for 5,000 Cash LIKES2000FF—Redeem for 10,000 Cash

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.