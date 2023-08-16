Roblox | Naruto War Tycoon Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Naruto War Tycoon is a anime fighting game created by Playful Club. If you are looking for the latest ‘Naruto War Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Naruto War Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Naruto War Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

NINJAFIGHT – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards ANIMENINJA – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SHINDO15 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SHINDO14 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SHINDO13 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SHINDO10 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SHINDO11 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SHINDO12 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards ANNUAL – Ninja Zakashi

– Ninja Zakashi SHINDO7 – Coins

– Coins SHINDO8 – 2x Money Boost

– 2x Money Boost SHINDO9 – 2,000 Diamonds

How to Redeem Codes in Naruto War Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Naruto War Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the settings cogwheel on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Naruto War Tycoon

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Naruto War Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.

GLOBAL – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds RANKED – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds VICTORY – Redeem code for 1,000 Qualifying Points

– Redeem code for 1,000 Qualifying Points LIKE – Redeem code for a Ninja Isobu

– Redeem code for a Ninja Isobu JIRAIYA – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds KONAN – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds TONERI – Redeem code for Ninja Tonery

– Redeem code for Ninja Tonery HAMURA – Redeem code for 3x Summon Reels

– Redeem code for 3x Summon Reels KAGUYA – Redeem code for 300 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 300 Diamonds HAGOROMO – Redeem code for 500 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 500 Diamonds Christmas – Redeem code for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen

– Redeem code for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen gift – Redeem code for 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi snowman – Redeem code for 100 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 100 Diamonds NINJA5 – Redeem code for 3 Summon Scrolls

– Redeem code for 3 Summon Scrolls NINJA4 – Redeem code for a 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes

– Redeem code for a 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes NINJA3 – Redeem code for a 2x Gold and Chi Boost for 10 Minutes

– Redeem code for a 2x Gold and Chi Boost for 10 Minutes CANDY1 – Redeem code for 50 Candies

– Redeem code for 50 Candies CANDY2 – Redeem code for 50 Candies

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.