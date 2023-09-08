Roblox | Nerf Strike Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Nerf Strike is a shooter game created by Metaverse Team. If you are looking for the latest ‘Nerf Strike’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Nerf Strike
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Nerf Strike. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
- blast125k – Redeem code for free rewards
- megatime – Redeem code for a Free Blaster
- blast100k – Redeem code for a Dragon Crate & 25,000 Coins
- 10m75k – Redeem code for Gems
- NERFTIME – Redeem code for a free Blaster
- blast30k – Redeem code for 1,000 Gems
- russo – Redeem code for free skins
- blast150 – Redeem code for 1,500 Gems
- blast20k – Redeem code for 1,000 Gems
- 15k1m – Redeem code for a Rare Case
- blast50k – Redeem code for 1,500 Gems
- release – Redeem code for 2 Red Lightning Skins
- Raconidas – Redeem this code for Red Concentric skins
- blast10k – Redeem code for a Common Elite Crate
- 5000likes – Redeem code for 25,000 Coins
How to Redeem Codes in Nerf Strike
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Nerf Strike on the platform of your choice.
- Click the Twitter Button on the Bottom
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Nerf Strike
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Nerf Strike that are no longer redeemable.
- There are currently no Expired Nerf Strike Codes
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.