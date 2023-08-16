Roblox | Ninja Legends 2 Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Ninja Legends 2 is a ninja simulator game created by Scriptbloxian Studios. If you are looking for the latest ‘Ninja Legends 2’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Ninja Legends 2

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Ninja Legends 2. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

powers500 —Redeem code for 500 Shards

—Redeem code for 500 Shards bossbattle300 —Redeem code for 300 Shards

—Redeem code for 300 Shards Firstplanet250 —Redeem code for 250 Shards

—Redeem code for 250 Shards epictower350 —Redeem code for 350 Coins

—Redeem code for 350 Coins treeninja400 —Redeem code for 400 Coins

—Redeem code for 400 Coins shurikencity500 —Redeem code for 750 Coins

—Redeem code for 750 Coins epicturrets450 —Redeem code for 300 Shards

—Redeem code for 300 Shards waterfall500 —Redeem code for 500 Shards

—Redeem code for 500 Shards newgame500—Redeem code for 500 Shards

How to Redeem Codes in Ninja Legends 2

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Ninja Legends 2 on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue Twitter bird codes icon on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Ninja Legends 2

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Ninja Legends 2 that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.