Roblox | Ninja Legends Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Ninja Legends is a ninja simulator game created by Scriptbloxian Studios. If you are looking for the latest ‘Ninja Legends’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Ninja Legends

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Ninja Legends. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

zenmaster15K – Redeem code for 15,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 15,000 Chi innerpeace5k – Redeem code for 5,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 5,000 Chi skymaster750 – Redeem code for 750 Chi

– Redeem code for 750 Chi skyblades10K – Redeem code for 10,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 10,000 Chi darkelements2000 – Redeem code for 2,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 2,000 Chi silentshadows1000 – Redeem code for 1,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 1,000 Chi chaosblade1000 – Redeem code for 1,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 1,000 Chi omegasecrets5000 – Redeem code for 5,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 5,000 Chi soulninja1000 – Redeem code for 1,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 1,000 Chi ultrasecrets10k – Redeem code for 10,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 10,000 Chi secretcrystal1000 – Redeem code for 1,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 1,000 Chi skymaster750 – Redeem code for 750 Chi

– Redeem code for 750 Chi epictrain15 – Redeem code for 15 Minutes of Auto Training

– Redeem code for 15 Minutes of Auto Training legends700m – Redeem code for 1,200 Chi

– Redeem code for 1,200 Chi roboninja15 – Redeem code for 15 Minutes of Auto Training

– Redeem code for 15 Minutes of Auto Training dojomasters500 – Redeem code for 500 Chi

– Redeem code for 500 Chi autotrain15 – Redeem code for 15 Minutes of Auto Training

– Redeem code for 15 Minutes of Auto Training dragonlegend750 – Redeem code for 750 Chi

– Redeem code for 750 Chi zenmaster500 – Redeem code for 500 Chi

– Redeem code for 500 Chi epicelements500 – Redeem code for 500 Chi

– Redeem code for 500 Chi elementmaster750 – Redeem code for 750 Chi

How to Redeem Codes in Ninja Legends

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Ninja Legends on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue Twitter bird codes icon on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Ninja Legends

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Ninja Legends that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.