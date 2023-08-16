Roblox | Nuke Simulator Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Nuke Simulator is a destruction game created by Big BOOM Games. If you are looking for the latest ‘Nuke Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Nuke Simulator
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Nuke Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’
- HARDCOREBUG – Free Rewards
- MAGMIFACENT – Green Magma Shark nuke with a special enchantment, 3 chest rewards, and 200 mega tickets
- STILLFASTERTHANTHEDMV – 10 spins
- OLYMPIANCHESTBUG – Free Rewards
- ATLASEARTH – Free Rewards
- QUANTUMTICKETS – Free Rewards
- BIGTICKETZZ – Free Rewards
- BIGTICKETZ – Free Rewards
- MASSIVEGIFT – Free Rewards
- MEGANUKE – Free Rewards
- ThanksAzure! – 2 Mega Silo Tickets
- Only1ThisTime – 1 Free Daily Spin
- ThanksSky – 10 Free Spins
- MOREBOOSTS2 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- ILikeGems – 500k GEMS
- CYBERCOINZZ2 – 5m CYBER COINS
- CYBERCOINZ2 – Free Cyboercoins
- LUCKYBOI – 3 Crazy Luck Boosts
- BIGBOOM – 250,000 Coins
How to Redeem Codes in Nuke Simulator
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Nuke Simulator on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the Orange shopping cart icon on the right side of the screen.
- Click on the blue Twitter bird icon on the bottom right of the new menu.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Confirm.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Nuke Simulator
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Nuke Simulator that are no longer redeemable.
- NUK3LIK3S – Free Boosts & Rewards
- SUNNY7K – Free Boosts & Rewards
- CreepyCyberCoins – Free Cybercoins
- ImBrokeSoINeedThisCode – Free Boosts & Rewards
- CYBERCOINZZ – Free Cybercoins
- MOREBOOSTS! – Free Boosts & Rewards
- BOOSTS – Free Boosts & Rewards
- DESTROY2 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- BOOSTCOINS – Free Moon Coins
- UPINOHIO – Free Boosts & Rewards
- MOONBOOST – Free Boosts & Rewards
- ALIENGEMS – Free Boosts & Rewards
- DOWNINOHIO – Free Boosts & Rewards
- LOTTADAMAGE – Free Boosts & Rewards
- DESTROY – Free Boosts & Rewards
- MARTIANGEMS – Free Boosts & Rewards
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.