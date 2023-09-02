Roblox | Obby Maker Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Obby Maker is a obstacle game created by Osyriss Studios. If you are looking for the latest ‘Obby Maker’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Obby Maker

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Obby Maker. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

MoneyGift2 – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

MoneyGift1 – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

CashBoost – Redeem code for 4,000 Cash

April Fools – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

60MillionVisits – Redeem code for 7,500 Cash

Summer2023 – Redeem code for 7,500 Cash

EASTER2023 – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

Lucky – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

Vehicles – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Obby Maker

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Obby Maker on the platform of your choice. Click the grey menu button on the side Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Obby Maker

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Obby Maker that are no longer redeemable.

Parkour – Redeem code for 1,000 Cash

NewYear2022 – Redeem code for 2,000 Cash

FreeGems – Redeem code for 250 Gems

Slippery – Redeem code for 1,500 Cash

PuzzleStages – Redeem code for 500 Gems

DescriptionReader – Redeem code for 500 Cash

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.