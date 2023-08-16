Roblox | Ohio Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Ohio is a survival game created by DevvGames. If you are looking for the latest ‘Ohio’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Ohio

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Ohio. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

MANSION – Redeem code for 5K ingame cash

– Redeem code for 5K ingame cash FIREWORK – Redeem code for 5K ingame cash

– Redeem code for 5K ingame cash TRADE – Redeem code for 5K ingame cash

– Redeem code for 5K ingame cash CARNIVAL – Redeem code for 5K ingame cash

How to Redeem Codes in Ohio

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Ohio on the platform of your choice. Click on the mobile phone sticking out of the bottom left of the screen. Click on the blue Twitter bird codes icon. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Submit. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Ohio

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Ohio that are no longer redeemable.

ALIEN – Redeem code for Free ingame cash

– Redeem code for Free ingame cash PINATA – Redeem code for 5K ingame cash

– Redeem code for 5K ingame cash FREE – Redeem code for 3K ingame cash

– Redeem code for 3K ingame cash SKIN – Redeem code for 5K ingame cash

– Redeem code for 5K ingame cash LUCKY – Redeem code for 5K ingame cash

– Redeem code for 5K ingame cash STPATRICK – Redeem code for 5K ingame cash

– Redeem code for 5K ingame cash EMOTE – Redeem code for 5K ingame cash

– Redeem code for 5K ingame cash 30M – Redeem code for 5K ingame cash

– Redeem code for 5K ingame cash HOUSE – Redeem code for $5,000 Cash

– Redeem code for $5,000 Cash THXFOR10K – Redeem code for free cash

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.