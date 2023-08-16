Roblox | One Fruit Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game One Fruit is a One Piece game created by Digital Sea. If you are looking for the latest ‘One Fruit’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For One Fruit
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for One Fruit. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’
- 50MVISITS – Redeem code for free rewards
- 120KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards
- QOLUPDATE – Redeem code for free rewards
- OPERATIONFIX – Redeem code for free rewards
- OPERATION – Redeem code for free rewards
- SOUND – Redeem code for free rewards
- BUBBLEISLAND – Redeem code for free rewards
- 110KLIKES – Redeem code for 4 Random Race and 1.25 Hours of every boost
- 100KLIKES – Redeem code for 6 Random Race and 2 Hours of every boost
- 95KLIKES – Free Rewards
- FIXSHUTDOWN2 – Free Rewards
- 100KFAVS – 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts
- 15KACTIVE – 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts
- 90KLIKES – 3 random race and 60 minutes of all boosts
- 85KLIKES – Free Rewards
- FIXSHUTDOWN – Free Rewards
- 10KACTIVES – Free Rewards
- 80KLIKES – Free Rewards
- 30MAND300K – Free Rewards
- 8KACTIVE – Free Rewards
- SHADOW – Free Rewards
- VAMPIRE – Free Rewards
- SUMMER – 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins
- 75KLIKES – 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins
- 70KLIKES – 1 Hour All Boosts & 3 Race Spins
- 65KLIKES – Free Boosts
- 60KLIKES – Free Boosts
- 20MVISITS – Free Boosts
- 4KPLAYERS – Free Boosts
- KOKUTOV2 – 1 Hour of all boosts + 1 Random Race
- MOCHI – 1 Hour of Every Buff
- STRING – 25 Minutes of boost
- 55KLIKES – 1 Hour of Every Buff and 3 Spins
- PERFOMANCEBOOST – 1 Hour of Every Buff
- DRAGON2 – 1 Hour of Every Buff
- DRAGONFIX – Free Boosts
- DRAGON – 1 Hour of Every Buff
- 50KLIKES – 1 Hour of Every Buff and 1 Race Spin
- FIXSEA2 – 3x Race Rerolls
- TREMOR – Free Boosts
- GURA – Free Boosts
- SEA2 – Free Boosts
- 45KLIKES – Free Boosts
- ONEFRUIT – Free Boosts
- FIXCONSOLE – Free Boosts
- BUGFIXCON – Free Boosts
- Rubber – 3 Random Race Spins
- Conqueror – Free Boosts
- SorryForDelay – Free Boosts
- NewUpdate – Free Boosts
- SmokeFruit – Free Boosts
- RaceSpins – Free Boosts
- NEWCODE – Free Boosts
- NEWRACECODE – Free Boosts
- 40KLIKES – Free Boosts
- SKYFIX – Free Boosts
- SKYISLAND – Free Boosts
- UPDATEBOOST – Free Boosts
- FIXRACE – Free Boosts
- FIXBOOST – Free Boosts
- FISHMANSTYLE – Free Boosts
- PAWRELEASE – Free Boosts
- RELEASE – Free Boosts
- SHUTDOWNRELEASE – Free Boosts
- 35KLIKES – Free Boosts
- RELEASERACE – Race Reroll
- RELEASERACE2 – Race Reroll
- RELEASERACE3 – Race Reroll
How to Redeem Codes in One Fruit
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox One Fruit on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the menu icon on the left side of the screen.
- Click on the thumbs up icon at the top of the menu.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For One Fruit
Listed below are all the known expired codes for One Fruit that are no longer redeemable.
- XMASBOOST – Free Boosts
- XMASRACE – Race Reroll
- MerryChristmas – Free Boosts
- MerryRaces – Race Reroll
- THX25KLIKES – Free Boosts
- RandomRace1 – Race Reroll
- RandomRace2 – Race Reroll
- RandomRace3 – Race Reroll
- UPDATE2 – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- UPDATE – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- THX20KMEMBERS – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- Ine – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- submedtw – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- SubAlonezinho – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- JeffBlox – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- Thx5kLikes – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
- THXROBLOX – Free Exp, Coins, Stats, and Mastery Boosts
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.