Roblox | One Punch Fighters Codes (Updated October 2023)

The Roblox game One Punch Fighters is a anime fighting game created by Lord of Animes. If you are looking for the latest ‘One Punch Fighters’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For One Punch Fighters
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for One Punch Fighters. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’
- UPDATE10 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- DEFENSE – Free Boosts & Rewards
- ONEMILLION – Free Boosts & Rewards
- UPDATE102 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- PUMPKIN – Free Rewards
- UPDATE9BUGFIX – Free Rewards
- UPDATE9 – Free Rewards
- UPDATE8 – Free Rewards
- UPDATE7 – Free Rewards
- SorryForDelay – Free Rewards
- FridayCode – Free Rewards
- UpdateDay – Free Rewards
- ThxForSuport – Free Rewards
- OPF – Free Rewards
- OnePunch – Free Rewards
- SIXPART2 – Free Rewards
- Thx15mVisits – Free Rewards
- Thx50kSubsTwitter – Free Rewards
- Thx75kFavorites – Free Rewards
- 50KLIKES – Free Rewards
- UPDATE6BUGFIX – Free Rewards
- FREE_STR – Free Strength
- UPDATE6 – Free Rewards
- FREE_LUCK – Free Luck
- FREE_GEM – Free Gems
- FREE_COINS – Free Coins
- FREE_EXP – Free Experience
- 45KLIKES – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- FREE_LEVEL – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- UPDATE5BUGFIX – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- 40KLIKES – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- UPDATE5 – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- 20KLIKES – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- UPDATE4 – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- Free_Paitama – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- Free_Boros – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- BOOST – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- UPDATE3 – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- 25KLIKES – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- Thx5Mvisits – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- ShutdownForCorrection – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- 10KLIKES – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- UPDATE2 – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- quiz – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- thx11kplayers – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- thx1Mvisits – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- strengthRating – 1 Strength
- Thx3KLikes – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- Thx7KFollows – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- Thx1500kLikes – Damage, Luck, Strength, & Coin Boost
- Welcome – Free Rewards
- ThxYoutubers – 2 Damage, 1 Luck, 1 Strength, & 2 Coin Boost
- thx100likes – 1 Damage & Luck Boost
- thx4kplayers – Free Rewards
- thx1kplayers – Free Rewards
- launchEve – Free Rewards
How to Redeem Codes in One Punch Fighters
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox One Punch Fighters on the platform of your choice.
- Click the Gift Button on the Side
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For One Punch Fighters
Listed below are all the known expired codes for One Punch Fighters that are no longer redeemable.
- There are currently no Expired One Punch Fighters Codes
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.