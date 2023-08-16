Roblox | Pet Rift Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Pet Rift is a mining game created by Rift Studio!. If you are looking for the latest ‘Pet Rift’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Pet Rift

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Pet Rift. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

10M – Redeem code for a free Huge pet

– Redeem code for a free Huge pet 35KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards LUCKEVENT – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards CHOCOLATE – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards APRILFOOLS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 20KTWITTER – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 25KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards MonkeyLuck – Redeem code for 20 Luck Potions

– Redeem code for 20 Luck Potions 15KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 10KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 7500LIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 1MILLION – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 5000LIKES – Redeem code for +75 Luck, Damage, and XP Potions

– Redeem code for +75 Luck, Damage, and XP Potions 4000LIKES – Redeem code for +50 Luck, Damage, and XP Potions

– Redeem code for +50 Luck, Damage, and XP Potions 3000LIKES – Redeem code for +10 Luck, Damage, XP Potions, and 20k Diamonds

– Redeem code for +10 Luck, Damage, XP Potions, and 20k Diamonds SecretModelCode – Redeem code for +10 Luck, Damage, XP Potions, and 20k Diamonds

– Redeem code for +10 Luck, Damage, XP Potions, and 20k Diamonds 2500LIKES – Redeem code for +10 Luck, Damage, XP Potions, and 20k Diamonds

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Rift

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Pet Rift on the platform of your choice. Click on the triple line menu icon at the bottom of the screen. Click on the red shop icon on the bottom of the new menu. Scroll down to the codes area in the store and click Redeem. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Pet Rift

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Pet Rift that are no longer redeemable.

3500LIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards HYPE – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards CHRISTMAS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 100KEVENT – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 1KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards RELEASE – Redeem code for free rewards

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.