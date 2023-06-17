Roblox | PLS DONATE Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game PLS DONATE is a Robux earning game created by @haz3mn. If you are looking for the latest ‘PLS DONATE’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For PLS DONATE

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for PLS DONATE. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/17 and no new codes were added.’

iloveeagleeyes10 – Redeem for 10 Giftbux

– Redeem for 10 Giftbux lazarbeam – Redeem for a Lazar Beam Booth

– Redeem for a Lazar Beam Booth olixolix10 – Redeem for 10 Giftbux

– Redeem for 10 Giftbux steak15 – Redeem for 15 Giftbux

– Redeem for 15 Giftbux plsdonatenews10 – Redeem for 10 Giftbux

– Redeem for 10 Giftbux ggliquate10 – Redeem for 10 Giftbux

How to Redeem Codes in PLS DONATE

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox PLS DONATE on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue bag icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For PLS DONATE

Listed below are all the known expired codes for PLS DONATE that are no longer redeemable.

valentine2023 – Redeem for a Valentine’s Day Booth

– Redeem for a Valentine’s Day Booth hazem20 – Redeem for 20 Giftbux

– Redeem for 20 Giftbux qtn15 – Redeem for 15 Giftbux

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.