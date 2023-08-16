Roblox | Punch a Friend Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Punch a Friend is a fighting game created by xFrozen Obbys. If you are looking for the latest ‘Punch a Friend’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Punch a Friend

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Punch a Friend. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

LIKE – Redeem code for a Free Pet

– Redeem code for a Free Pet X2WINS – Redeem code for 2x Wins Potion

– Redeem code for 2x Wins Potion RELEASE – Redeem code for a Happy Red Dragon Pet

How to Redeem Codes in Punch a Friend

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Punch a Friend on the platform of your choice. Click on the Blue codes checkmark on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Punch a Friend

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Punch a Friend that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.