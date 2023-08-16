Roblox | Race Clicker Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Race Clicker is a racing game created by 48h Games. If you are looking for the latest ‘Race Clicker’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Race Clicker
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Race Clicker. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’
- 500mvisits – Free Rewards
- goodupdate – Free Rewards
- happy4thofjuly – Free Rewards
- freepet – Free Pet
- forgiveusfornoupdate – Free Boosts
- myvalentine – 2x Win Boosts
- x330min5 – 3x Win Boosts
- x3wincode2 – 3x Win Boost
- ObbyBoost – 3x Win Boost and 2x Win Boosts
- NEWCODEWIN1 – 3x Win Boost
- x3upd1 – 3x Win Boost
- winsop2 – 3x Win Boost
- FREEPET1 – Free limited time pet
- X3WOWCODE – 2 different x3 boosts
- updateclickcode – Free temporary auto-clicker
- Accelhidden – Acceleration Boost for 15 Minutes
- hallowx3 – 3x Wins Boost for 5 Minutes
- candy500 – 500 Candy
- opx3code – Free Wins
- Almost100MVisits – Free Wins
- 500KLikes – Free Wins
- 1MGroupMembers – 15 Wins
- ThankYou50M – 25 Wins
- ThanksFor5MillionsVisits – Free Wins
- LetsGo5KLikes – Free Wins
- NewUpdate – Free Wins
How to Redeem Codes in Race Clicker
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Race Clicker on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the blue codes checkmark on the right side of the screen.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Race Clicker
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Race Clicker that are no longer redeemable.
- There are currently no expired codes
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.