Roblox | Reaper 2 Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Reaper 2 is a fighting game created by Iconic Anime Productions. If you are looking for the latest ‘Reaper 2’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.
Active Codes For Reaper 2
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Reaper 2. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’
- APOLOGY!!—Redeem for 3 Legendary Spins, 10 Regular Spins, and 20k Cash
- MONIEPLS—Redeem for 5k Cash
- xaxis?—Redeem 1 Legendary Spin
- DxLikesWomen—Redeem for 5 Spins
- PATIENCEISTHEKEY—Redeem for Free Spins
- JOEBEARD—Redeem for 10k Cash
- PARTYSTUNFIX—Redeem for 1 Pet Spin
- CAPTURETHEFLAG—Redeem for 15k Cash
- UNRANKED—Redeem for 25k Cash
- BUYSPINS!—Redeem for 1,5k Cash
- PRIMEROSECONDOLESGO—Redeem for 25k Cash
- RACEREROLLPRIMERO—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- RESETPOINTSPRIMEROYES—Redeem for Reset Points
- NEWSPINNER?—Redeem for 5 Secondary Spins
- FIRSTPETCODE—Redeem for 1 Pet Spin
- YAKRUSISAWESOME—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- SHINSOPLS—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- PIMPINGCASH—Redeem for free cash
- FREECASH??—Redeem for Cash
- NEWRACEPLS2—Redeem for Race Reroll
- NEWSKILLTREE—Redeem for Skill Points Reset
- CHRISTMASRACEREROLL?—Race Reroll
- CHRISTMASRACEREROLL2?—Race Reroll
- TYBWSOON?!—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- SECONDARYREROLL4FREE—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- WAVE1—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- REROLLGOODBYE1—Redeem for Race Reroll
- YAKRUSISGONE1—Redeem for cash
- NEWFB?1—Redeem for Secondary Reroll
- FULLBRINGHYPE—Redeem for Race Reroll
- HEBACK—Redeem for Secondary Reroll
- FINALLYUPDATEB—Redeem for 25k cash
- READYFORTRUEVASTO—Redeem for Race Reroll
- GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100—Redeem for Prestige Buff Reset
- WHATSHALLIGET—Redeem for SP Reset
- NEWSKINCODE —Redeem for a random skin from the Dark One skin package (Note: Include the space at the end of this code or it won’t work!)
- YOUASKED4DELIVERY—Redeem for SP Reset
- THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE—Redeem for 25k cash
- RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ—Redeem for a Zanpakuto Reroll
- QUINCYBIGSWORD—Redeem for a Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber)
- REALDANGAl24—Redeem for 10k cash
- REEEEEEEE—Reddem for 5k cash
- KUCHILOARROGANTE—Redeem for 25k cash
- SPRESETFORFIXES—Redeem for a Skill Point and Nodes Reset
- 100KLIKESPATCH—Redeem for a new Skin and 10k Cash
- JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU—Redeem for a Skill Point and Nodes Reset
- SupaSupriseNight—Redeem for 25k Cash
- SHEESHGOTHACKED—Redeem for 5k Cash
- WEAPOLOGIZE—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- PRAYFORZENOKEI—Redeem for 5k Cash
- THANKYOUFORSTAYING—Redeem for 20k Cash
- SUNDAYFUNDAY—Redeem for free rewards
- Zen1—Redeem to reroll your race
- Zen2—Redeem to reroll your race
- CashDAY—Redeem for 10k Cash
- Follow@ZenokeiRBLXOnTwitter—Redeem for 10k Cash
- SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube—Redeem for 10k Cash
- SUPRISECASH20K—Redeem for 20k Cash
- ROBLOXDOWN—Redeem for 5k Cash
- DAVIDBAZOOKA—Redeem for 5k Cash
- DELAY1—Redeem for free rewards
How to Redeem Codes in Reaper 2
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Reaper 2 on the platform of your choice.
- Click the house menu icon on the bottom right of the screen.
- Scroll to the bottom of the new menu and click on the codes icon.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Submit.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Reaper 2
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Reaper 2 that are no longer redeemable.
- GIBNEWSWORD—Redeem for Reroll Zanpakuto model DO NOT USE AS QUINCY
- LEGENDARYSPINPLS—Redeem for a Legendary Spin
- Spin2win—Redeem for 5 Spins
- INFLOAD—Redeem for 20k Cash
- UPDTBALANCE1—Redeem for free rewards
- BCASH11—Redeem for 5k Cash
- QUINCYGUNS—Redeem for a Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow)
- REIATSUFINE—Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll
- REIATSUFINEV2—Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll
- REIATSUFINEV3—Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll
- RANDOM—Redeem for 10k Cash
- RANDOMV2—Redeem for 10k Cash
- RANDOM3—Redeem for 30k cash
- TESTINGNEWTYPEOFCODE—Redeem for 2x cash for one day
- READYFORSHUNKO—Redeem for Secondary Reroll
- AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- bugfixes00—Redeem for 10k cash
- JUSTCASH—Redeem for 10k Cash
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.