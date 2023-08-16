Roblox | Ro-Ghoul Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Ro-Ghoul is a fighting game created by @SushiWalrus. If you are looking for the latest ‘Ro-Ghoul’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Ro-Ghoul

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Ro-Ghoul. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

!Code ANNIVERSARY-5 —Redeem for 4,000,000 RC & 4,000,000 Yen

—Redeem for 4,000,000 RC & 4,000,000 Yen !Code 500MV —Redeem this code for 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen. !Code Sub2КоПанда —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code Sub2Axiore —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code Sub2EDITTY —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code Sub2GoldenOwl —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code Sub22KMz —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code Sub2ibemaine —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !RoballMask —Redeem this code for a mask.

—Redeem this code for a mask. !Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code Sub2Praveen —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code Sub2Roball —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code Sub2Sagee4 —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code Sub2Sky1Ms —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code Sub2xAomSakarin —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code 1M FAVS—Redeem this code for 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 Yen.

How to Redeem Codes in Ro-Ghoul

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Ro-Ghoul on the platform of your choice. Open your chat window. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Press Enter. If the code worked, you should see what it gave in a bubble above your character Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Ro-Ghoul

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Ro-Ghoul that are no longer redeemable.

!Code ANNIVERSARY-4 —Redeem for 4,000,000 RC & 4,000,000 Yen

—Redeem for 4,000,000 RC & 4,000,000 Yen !Code ANNIVERSARY-2 —Redeem this code for 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 Yen. !Roziku —Redeem this code to change your hair color to green.

—Redeem this code to change your hair color to green. !Code HNY2020 —Redeem this code for 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen. !TrafMask —Redeem this code for a Traf Mask.

—Redeem this code for a Traf Mask. !ibemask —Redeem this code for a mask

—Redeem this code for a mask !Code Sub2Tokiitou —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code 300MV —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen. !Code FollowGODisPP—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen.

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.