Roblox | RoBeats Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game RoBeats is a music game created by RobeatsDev. If you are looking for the latest ‘RoBeats’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For RoBeats

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for RoBeats. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

thanks400k —Redeem for 5 Stars, an Upgrade Boost, 3 Leaderboard Tickets, 1 Extended Cut Song Box (Normal), 1 Extended Cut Song Box (Hard), and 1 Mini Box (1 Star)

How to Redeem Codes in RoBeats

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox RoBeats on the platform of your choice. Click on the Event icon to the left of misc in the top right corner of the screen. Click on Enter Promo Code in the top left of the new window. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Okay. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For RoBeats

Listed below are all the known expired codes for RoBeats that are no longer redeemable.

getit —Redeem for 125 Event Points

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.