Roblox | RoCitizens Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game RoCitizens is a life simulator game created by @Firebrand1. If you are looking for the latest ‘RoCitizens’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For RoCitizens

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for RoCitizens. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

goodneighbor – Redeem code for $2,500 Cash and an Amazing Group Award

– Redeem code for $2,500 Cash and an Amazing Group Award sweettweets – Redeem code for a $2,500 Cash and a Twitter Trophy

– Redeem code for a $2,500 Cash and a Twitter Trophy discordance – Redeem code for $3,500 Cash and a Discord Award

– Redeem code for $3,500 Cash and a Discord Award truefriend – Redeem code for $4,000 Cash and a Pet Rock

– Redeem code for $4,000 Cash and a Pet Rock rosebud – Redeem code for $3,000 Cash

– Redeem code for $3,000 Cash code – Redeem code for $10 Cash

– Redeem code for $10 Cash easteregg – Redeem code for $1,337 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in RoCitizens

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox RoCitizens on the platform of your choice. Click the Shopping Cart icon in the bottom right of the screen. Click on the Twitter icon in the new window. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For RoCitizens

Listed below are all the known expired codes for RoCitizens that are no longer redeemable.

smokinghot – Redeem code for $1,500 Cash

– Redeem code for $1,500 Cash headlesscodeman – Redeem code for 3,000 Candy

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.