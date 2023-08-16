Roblox | RoVille Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game RoVille is a life simulator game created by Team Crystal!. If you are looking for the latest ‘RoVille’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For RoVille

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for RoVille. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

100MVISITS —Redeem for 2k Cash

—Redeem for 2k Cash AVERAGE_ROVILLE_ENJOYER—Redeem for 1k Cash

How to Redeem Codes in RoVille

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox RoVille on the platform of your choice. Click on the store icon on the right side of the screen. Look for the code box at the bottom right of the new window. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Submit. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For RoVille

Listed below are all the known expired codes for RoVille that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.