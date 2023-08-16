Roblox | Sonic Speed Simulator Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Sonic Speed Simulator is a racing game created by Gamefam x Sonic. If you are looking for the latest ‘Sonic Speed Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Sonic Speed Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Sonic Speed Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.'

GottaGetRedRings – 500 Red Rings

– 500 Red Rings ILive4Adventure – Adventure Sonic

– Adventure Sonic thefinalfanspt2 – Free Chao

– Free Chao thefinalfanspt1 – Free Chao

– Free Chao 1morefanpt1 – Free Chao

– Free Chao 1morefanpt2 – Free Chao

– Free Chao forthefans – Free premium Chao

– Free premium Chao Hooray50k – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards thankyouchao – Gratitude Chao

– Gratitude Chao thumbsup – Bloxian Chao

– Bloxian Chao 40kThankYou – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards soniccentral – Amy Chao

– Bloxian Chao Amazing35 – Free rewards

– Free rewards 25k – 30 Minutes of Magnet

How to Redeem Codes in Sonic Speed Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the shop icon on the right side of the screen. Click on the Redeem Codes icon on the left side of the new window. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Sonic Speed Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Sonic Speed Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

MyValentines – Valentine’s Amy

– Valentine’s Amy RIDERS – Riders Sonic Skin

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.