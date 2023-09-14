Roblox | Sorcerer Fighting Simulator Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Sorcerer Fighting Simulator is a fighting game created by GameBuzz. If you are looking for the latest ‘Sorcerer Fighting Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.
Active Codes For Sorcerer Fighting Simulator
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Sorcerer Fighting Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’
- thanks4the50k—Redeem for 30x Mana per minute
- thankyou4the100k—Redeem for 240x Mana Per Min
- reaching200kfavorites—Redeem for 120x Mana Per Min
- bigupdate—Redeem for 10000 Gems
- hypership—Redeem for 2.5k Gems
- anawesome85klikes—Redeem for a 10k Gems
- sub2rfg—Redeem for 1k Gems
- sub2hyperdjano—Redeem for 1k Gems
- sub2carbonmeister—Redeem for 1k Gems
- tyforthe75klikes—Redeem for 10k gems
- reached65klikes—Redeem for 600 Mana
- happynewyear—Redeem for free rewards
- reaching50klikes—Redeem for 2 hours of Mana per minute
- onehundredkmembers—Redeem for 5k gems
- ty4twentymil—Redeem for 1 hour of Mana per minute
- sub2kgts—Redeem for 1k gems
- alargefamily—Redeem for 2 hours of Mana per minute
- amazing25klikes—Redeem for 30 minutes of Mana per minute
- Sub2PlanetMilo—Redeem for free rewards
How to Redeem Codes in Sorcerer Fighting Simulator
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator on the platform of your choice.
- Click the Trophy Button on the Bottom Left
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Sorcerer Fighting Simulator
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Sorcerer Fighting Simulator that are no longer redeemable.
- halfamilvisits—Redeem for 1500 gems
- tenkaylikes – Redeem this code for 15 minutes of Mana per minute
- awesome5mil – Redeem this code for 30 minutes of Mana per minute
- thankyou2 – Redeem this code for 5000 gems
- tyfor1klikes—Redeem to get 1,000 gems
- thankyou1 – Redeem this code for free Mana
- thanksfor10milvisits—Redeem for 5000 gems
- merrychristmas – Redeem this code for free Mana
- welcome—Redeem to get 100 gems
- release—Redeem to get 200 Mana
- secretcode—Redeem to get 100 Mana
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.