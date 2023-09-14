Roblox | Sorcerer Fighting Simulator Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Sorcerer Fighting Simulator is a fighting game created by GameBuzz. If you are looking for the latest ‘Sorcerer Fighting Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Sorcerer Fighting Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Sorcerer Fighting Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

thanks4the50k —Redeem for 30x Mana per minute

thankyou4the100k —Redeem for 240x Mana Per Min

reaching200kfavorites —Redeem for 120x Mana Per Min

bigupdate —Redeem for 10000 Gems

hypership —Redeem for 2.5k Gems

anawesome85klikes —Redeem for a 10k Gems

sub2rfg —Redeem for 1k Gems

sub2hyperdjano —Redeem for 1k Gems

sub2carbonmeister —Redeem for 1k Gems

tyforthe75klikes— Redeem for 10k gems

reached65klikes —Redeem for 600 Mana

happynewyear —Redeem for free rewards

reaching50klikes —Redeem for 2 hours of Mana per minute

onehundredkmembers —Redeem for 5k gems

ty4twentymil —Redeem for 1 hour of Mana per minute

sub2kgts— Redeem for 1k gems

alargefamily— Redeem for 2 hours of Mana per minute

amazing25klikes— Redeem for 30 minutes of Mana per minute

Redeem for 30 minutes of Mana per minute Sub2PlanetMilo—Redeem for free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Sorcerer Fighting Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click the Trophy Button on the Bottom Left Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Sorcerer Fighting Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Sorcerer Fighting Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

halfamilvisits —Redeem for 1500 gems

tenkaylikes – Redeem this code for 15 minutes of Mana per minute

awesome5mil – Redeem this code for 30 minutes of Mana per minute

thankyou2 – Redeem this code for 5000 gems

tyfor1klikes —Redeem to get 1,000 gems

thankyou1 – Redeem this code for free Mana

thanksfor10milvisits —Redeem for 5000 gems

merrychristmas – Redeem this code for free Mana

welcome —Redeem to get 100 gems

release —Redeem to get 200 Mana

—Redeem to get 200 Mana secretcode—Redeem to get 100 Mana

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.