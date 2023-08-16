Roblox | Survive the Killer Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Survive the Killer is a survival game created by Slyce Entertainment. If you are looking for the latest ‘Survive the Killer’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Survive the Killer

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Survive the Killer. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

Codes are currently Disabled

How to Redeem Codes in Survive the Killer

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Survive the Killer on the platform of your choice. While in the main lobby look for the codes icon at the bottom of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Survive the Killer

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Survive the Killer that are no longer redeemable.

PEST – Redeem code for a Ye Olde Slycer

– Redeem code for a Ye Olde Slycer OOPSIES – Redeem code for a free rewards

– Redeem code for a free rewards RED – Redeem code for the Code Red knife

– Redeem code for the Code Red knife HEARTBREAKER – Redeem code for a Hollow Heart Slycer & The Heartbreaker Title

– Redeem code for a Hollow Heart Slycer & The Heartbreaker Title SNOWMAN – Redeem code for a Minty Holiday Hook slycer

– Redeem code for a Minty Holiday Hook slycer NEWYEARGRIND – Redeem code for a free 1H XP Boost

– Redeem code for a free 1H XP Boost omgfinally – Redeem code for 100 Gems

– Redeem code for 100 Gems DESYNC – Redeem code for The Broken Clock Knife

– Redeem code for The Broken Clock Knife LUCKY2022 – Redeem code for Cookie Cutter Slycer

– Redeem code for Cookie Cutter Slycer CUPID2022 – Redeem code for Flowery Facade Knife

– Redeem code for Flowery Facade Knife STK2YEARS – Redeem code for 2 Year Birthday Slycer Knife

– Redeem code for 2 Year Birthday Slycer Knife 900M – Redeem code for 900M Slycer Knife

– Redeem code for 900M Slycer Knife SANTA – Redeem code for Santa Hat Slycer Knife

– Redeem code for Santa Hat Slycer Knife HAPPYNEWYEAR – Redeem code for 2022 New Year Slycer Knife

– Redeem code for 2022 New Year Slycer Knife HALLOWVEMBER – Redeem code for a free reward

– Redeem code for a free reward 800M – Redeem code for the 800M Slycer Knife

– Redeem code for the 800M Slycer Knife 700M – Redeem code for the Premium Slicer

– Redeem code for the Premium Slicer PRIDE – Redeem this code for the 2021 Slyce of Pride knife

– Redeem this code for the 2021 Slyce of Pride knife CUPID2021 – Redeem this code for the 2021 Heartbreaker knife

– Redeem this code for the 2021 Heartbreaker knife SPOOKY2020 – Redeem this code for a Hollowed Moon Knife

– Redeem this code for a Hollowed Moon Knife HAPPYHOLIDAYS – Redeem this code for a Holiday Knife

– Redeem this code for a Holiday Knife FULLMOON – Redeem this code for a Burlap Brute’s Chains

– Redeem this code for a Burlap Brute’s Chains CHEESE – Redeem this code for a Cheeseworth’s Cheesy Chopper

– Redeem this code for a Cheeseworth’s Cheesy Chopper SAWBLADE – Redeem this code for a Sawblade’s Jigsaw Knife

– Redeem this code for a Sawblade’s Jigsaw Knife WhatsTheCode – Redeem this code for a 300k Knife

– Redeem this code for a 300k Knife ThatsALotOfVisits – Redeem this code for a Ribbons of Gold Knife

– Redeem this code for a Ribbons of Gold Knife DEVIOUS – Redeem this code for a Devious Dagger

– Redeem this code for a Devious Dagger KILLERCRAZE – Redeem this code for a Happy’s Circus Knife, 50 Coins, & 100 XP

– Redeem this code for a Happy’s Circus Knife, 50 Coins, & 100 XP CHUCKY – Redeem this code for a Chucky’s Rattle Knife

– Redeem this code for a Chucky’s Rattle Knife SPOON – Redeem this code for a Spoon Knife

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.