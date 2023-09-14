Roblox | Tapping Legends X Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Tapping Legends X is a collecting game created by Shiny Star Games. If you are looking for the latest ‘Tapping Legends X’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.
Active Codes For Tapping Legends X
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Tapping Legends X. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’
- halloween – Free Rewards
- wildwest – Free Rewards
- 50mevent – Free Rewards
- frost – Free Rewards
- kitchen – Free Rewards
- carnival – Free Rewards
- farm – Free Rewards
- temple – Free Rewards
- 100kbigmilestone – Free Rewards
- lab – Free Rewards
- retro – Free Rewards
- toy – Free Rewards
- hundredthousandbigthanks – Free Rewards
- Fantasy – Free Rewards
- 2mgroupmembers – Free Rewards
- 90kvialsty – Free Rewards
- summer – Big Boosts
- fixes4 – Free Vials
- candy – Tap, Damage, or Luck Boost
- magic – Free Rewards
- swamp – Tap, Damage, or Luck Boost
- 80knicevials – Free Boosts
- fixes5 – Free Boosts
- 4thjuly – Free Boosts
- steampunk – Free Boosts
- 70kepic – 5x Tap, Damage, Luck, & Rebirth Vials
- sorryfix – 5x Tap, Damage, Luck, & Rebirth Vials
- tech – Free Boosts
- 65kthanks – Free Boosts
- 60kthanks – Free Boosts
- hell – Free Boosts
- 25M – Free Boosts
- 50ksuscode – Free Boosts
- 15M – Free Boosts
- fixes3 – Free Boosts
- 40kreallyhotcode – Free Boosts
- heaven – Free Boosts
- 10m – Free Boosts
- 30kcoolcode – Free Boosts
- galaxy – Free Boosts
- mines – Free Boosts
- 1mgroupmembers – Free Boosts
- 20klikesforvials – Free Boosts
- rainbow – Free Boosts
- 10klikesthankyou! – Free Boosts
- easterluck – Free Boosts
- update1 – Free Boosts
- 5klikes – Free Boosts
- 2.5klikes – Free Boosts
- russo – 250 Taps
- toadboi – 250 Taps
- gravycatman – 250 Taps
- roksek – 250 Taps
- fixes2 – Free Boosts
- 1klikes – Free Boosts
- fixes1 – Free Boosts
- release – Free Boosts
-
How to Redeem Codes in Tapping Legends X
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Tapping Legends X on the platform of your choice.
- Click the Twitter Button on the Side
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Tapping Legends X
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Tapping Legends X that are no longer redeemable.
- There are currently no Expired Tapping Legends X Codes
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.