Roblox | The Floor is Lava Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game The Floor is Lava is a survival game created by @TheLegendOfPyro. If you are looking for the latest ‘The Floor is Lava’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For The Floor is Lava

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for The Floor is Lava. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

ITSBEENAMINUTE —Get free Hairdryer Powerup

—Get free Hairdryer Powerup H4PPYH4LLOW33N—Get free Pastel Trail

How to Redeem Codes in The Floor is Lava

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox The Floor is Lava on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue gift box icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For The Floor is Lava

Listed below are all the known expired codes for The Floor is Lava that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.