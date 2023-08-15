Roblox | The Presentation Experience Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game The Presentation Experience is a life simulator game created by Minimal Games. If you are looking for the latest ‘The Presentation Experience’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For The Presentation Experience

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for The Presentation Experience. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

OMG350KLIKES – 100 Points & 12 Gems

unexpected – 15 Gems

200MVISITS! – 100 Points

maxwellgood – 20 Gems

manfacepooper – 5x Points Boost for 10 Minutes

fartyreward – 100 Points

CHRISTMASGIFT – Free in-game Reward

minimalgamespro – Free Gems or Points

UwU – Free Gems or Points

Hallway – Free Gems or Points

pencil – Free Gems or Points

100MVISITS – Free Gems or Points

MILLIONMEMBERS! – Free Gems or Points

800KFAVORITES – Free Gems or Points

900KMEMBERS – Free Gems or Points

therearenootherteachersintheschoolbecausenobodywantstoseethebadteacher – Free Gems or Points

nootnoot – Redeem code for free rewards

200KLIKES – Redeem code for 200 Points and 20 Gems

funnybackrooms – Redeem code for 5 Gems

bababooeypoints – Redeem code for free rewards

egg – Redeem code for 50 Points

700kmembers – Redeem code for free rewards

180klikes – Redeem code for 10 Gems

660kfavorites – Redeem code for free rewards

175klikes – Redeem code for 10 Gems & 5x Points Boost for 5 Minutes

Megaboost – Redeem code for a 5x Points Boost for 1 Minute

anfisanova – Redeem code for 25 Points

Minimalgamespro – Redeem code for 25 Points

5gems – Redeem code for 5 Gems

update – Redeem code for 20 Gems

600kmembers – Redeem code for Free Points

takenotes – Redeem code for Free Points

emotionaldamage – Redeem code for 80 Points

Poop – Redeem code for 100 Points

toilet – Redeem code for 50 Points

itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower – Redeem code for 150 Points

helicopter – Redeem code for 50 Points

RAT – Redeem code for 25 Points

code – Redeem code for 15 Points

10points – Redeem code for 10 Points

teachermadcuzbad – Redeem code for 200 Points

NikkoCoder – Redeem code for 50 Points

bookworm – Redeem code for 80 Points

azureoptix – Redeem code for 25 Points

How to Redeem Codes in The Presentation Experience

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox The Presentation Experience on the platform of your choice. Click on the triple dot icon on the top left of the screen. Click on the Codes icon in the new window. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For The Presentation Experience

Listed below are all the known expired codes for The Presentation Experience that are no longer redeemable.

push-ups – Redeem code for 100 Points

easter – Redeem code for free rewards

minibonus – Redeem code for free rewards

aprilfools – Redeem code for 150 Points

jennahacker – Redeem code for 100 Points

lava – Redeem code for 50 Points

chugjug – Redeem code for 100 Points

500Kmembers – Redeem code for 500 Points

150KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Points

Cringe – Redeem code for 25 Points

Sheesh – Redeem code for 30 Points

220kmembers – Redeem code for 80 Points

210kmembers – Redeem code for Free Points

100klikes – Redeem code for 10x Points for 10 Minutes

santaclaus – Redeem code for 50 Points

Christmas – Redeem code for 250 Points

beatbox – Redeem code for 30 Points

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.