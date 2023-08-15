Roblox | The Presentation Experience Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game The Presentation Experience is a life simulator game created by Minimal Games. If you are looking for the latest ‘The Presentation Experience’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.
Active Codes For The Presentation Experience
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for The Presentation Experience. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’
- OMG350KLIKES – 100 Points & 12 Gems
- unexpected – 15 Gems
- 200MVISITS! – 100 Points
- maxwellgood – 20 Gems
- manfacepooper – 5x Points Boost for 10 Minutes
- fartyreward – 100 Points
- CHRISTMASGIFT – Free in-game Reward
- minimalgamespro – Free Gems or Points
- UwU – Free Gems or Points
- Hallway – Free Gems or Points
- pencil – Free Gems or Points
- 100MVISITS – Free Gems or Points
- MILLIONMEMBERS! – Free Gems or Points
- 800KFAVORITES – Free Gems or Points
- 900KMEMBERS – Free Gems or Points
- therearenootherteachersintheschoolbecausenobodywantstoseethebadteacher – Free Gems or Points
- nootnoot – Redeem code for free rewards
- 200KLIKES – Redeem code for 200 Points and 20 Gems
- funnybackrooms – Redeem code for 5 Gems
- bababooeypoints – Redeem code for free rewards
- egg – Redeem code for 50 Points
- 700kmembers – Redeem code for free rewards
- 180klikes – Redeem code for 10 Gems
- 660kfavorites – Redeem code for free rewards
- 175klikes – Redeem code for 10 Gems & 5x Points Boost for 5 Minutes
- Megaboost – Redeem code for a 5x Points Boost for 1 Minute
- anfisanova – Redeem code for 25 Points
- Minimalgamespro – Redeem code for 25 Points
- 5gems – Redeem code for 5 Gems
- update – Redeem code for 20 Gems
- 600kmembers – Redeem code for Free Points
- takenotes – Redeem code for Free Points
- emotionaldamage – Redeem code for 80 Points
- Poop – Redeem code for 100 Points
- toilet – Redeem code for 50 Points
- itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower – Redeem code for 150 Points
- helicopter – Redeem code for 50 Points
- RAT – Redeem code for 25 Points
- code – Redeem code for 15 Points
- 10points – Redeem code for 10 Points
- teachermadcuzbad – Redeem code for 200 Points
- NikkoCoder – Redeem code for 50 Points
- bookworm – Redeem code for 80 Points
- azureoptix – Redeem code for 25 Points
How to Redeem Codes in The Presentation Experience
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox The Presentation Experience on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the triple dot icon on the top left of the screen.
- Click on the Codes icon in the new window.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For The Presentation Experience
Listed below are all the known expired codes for The Presentation Experience that are no longer redeemable.
- push-ups – Redeem code for 100 Points
- easter – Redeem code for free rewards
- minibonus – Redeem code for free rewards
- aprilfools – Redeem code for 150 Points
- jennahacker – Redeem code for 100 Points
- lava – Redeem code for 50 Points
- chugjug – Redeem code for 100 Points
- 500Kmembers – Redeem code for 500 Points
- 150KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Points
- Cringe – Redeem code for 25 Points
- Sheesh – Redeem code for 30 Points
- 220kmembers – Redeem code for 80 Points
- 210kmembers – Redeem code for Free Points
- 100klikes – Redeem code for 10x Points for 10 Minutes
- santaclaus – Redeem code for 50 Points
- Christmas – Redeem code for 250 Points
- beatbox – Redeem code for 30 Points
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.