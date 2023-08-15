Roblox | The Resistance Tycoon Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game The Resistance Tycoon is a fighting game created by Mad Lads. If you are looking for the latest ‘The Resistance Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For The Resistance Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for The Resistance Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

40000likes – Redeem code for 10 minutes of 2x Income and a FREE NUKE

How to Redeem Codes in The Resistance Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox The Resistance Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For The Resistance Tycoon

Listed below are all the known expired codes for The Resistance Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.

20000likes – Redeem code for 10 minutes of 2x Income and a FREE NUKE

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.