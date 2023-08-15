Roblox | The Survival Game Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game The Survival Game is a survival game created by Simple Games Incorporated. If you are looking for the latest ‘The Survival Game’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For The Survival Game

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for The Survival Game. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

hoopieisepic – Redeem code for Magenta Crown

mangoisawesome – Redeem code for Mango Wings

tanqrisawesome – Redeem code for Gladiator Helmet

magmamighty – Redeem code for Magma horns

antlersofdoom – Redeem code for a Antlers of Doom accessory

iwillsurvive – Redeem code for a Mighty Grey Wolf Pelt

How to Redeem Codes in The Survival Game

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox The Survival Game on the platform of your choice. Click on the green backpack on the right side of the screen for the inventory. Click on cosmetics at the top of the screen. Click on Enter Code. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Use Code. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For The Survival Game

Listed below are all the known expired codes for The Survival Game that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.