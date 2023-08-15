Roblox | Thief Simulator Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Thief Simulator is a crime game created by Funwise. If you are looking for the latest ‘Thief Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Thief Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Thief Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

CARS – Redeem code for 15,000 Cash

Pets – Redeem code for 15,000 Cash

HIDEOUTS – Redeem code for 10,000 Cash

20MILLION – Redeem code for 10,000 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Thief Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Thief Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Twitter codes icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Thief Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Thief Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

HEADSTART – Redeem code for 10,000 Cash

FUNWISEFUN – Redeem code for 7,500 Cash

GEMWORKS – Redeem code for free rewards

SHINY – Redeem code for 100 Diamonds

10MILLION – Redeem code for 10,000 Cash

PENTHOUSEFUN – Redeem code for 12,500 Cash

ALMIGHTYSOSTA – Redeem code for 10,000 Cash

NEWWORLD – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

SOSTAHEIST – Redeem code for Free Cash

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.