Roblox | Timber Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Timber is a building simulator game created by TBlox Studios. If you are looking for the latest ‘Timber’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Timber

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Timber. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

160KLIKES – Coins

80MVISITS – Free Rewards

AXESKINS – Free Rewards

DREAMISLAND – Free Coins and Rewards

70MVISITS – Free Rewards

YAYTOKENS – Free Rewards

VERIFIED – Free Cash

140KLIKES – Free Coins

ISLAND – 3,000 Coins

REVAMP – Free Coins

55MVISITS – Free Coins

130KLIKES – Free Coins

TEMPLE – 2,500 Coins

40MVISITS – 2,500 Coins

FREERT – 5 RT

100KLIKES – 2,500 Coins

BUSYBEES – 2,500 Coins

70KLIKES – 3,500 Coins

SUMMERFUN – 2,500 Coins

SANDY – 3,000 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Timber

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Timber on the platform of your choice. Click the Twitter button on the side Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Timber

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Timber that are no longer redeemable.

PIRATEISLE – Free Cash

REBIRTHTOKENS – Redeem for free Rebirth Tokens

RUINS – Redeem for free Cash & Logs

ICEMOUNTAIN – Redeem for free Cash & Logs

1MVISITS – Free Cash

T1MB3R – 5,000 Cash

L0TS0FL0GS – 2,000 Logs

VOLCANIC – 12,500 Cash

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.