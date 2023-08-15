Roblox | Tower Heroes Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Tower Heroes is a tower defense game created by Pixel-bit Studio. If you are looking for the latest ‘Tower Heroes’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Tower Heroes

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Tower Heroes. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

pizzatime – Redeem code for a Pizza item

– Redeem code for a Xbox Skin PixelBit – Redeem code for 20 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Tower Heroes

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Tower Heroes on the platform of your choice. Click on the Roblox icon on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Tower Heroes

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Tower Heroes that are no longer redeemable.

Valentine2023 – Redeem code for a Free Skin

– Get 20 Coins & a Lunar Skin valentine2021 – Get a Valentine’s Day Skin

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.