Roblox | Treasure Hunt Simulator Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Treasure Hunt Simulator is a collecting game created by @HenryDev. If you are looking for the latest ‘Treasure Hunt Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Treasure Hunt Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Treasure Hunt Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

dino —Get 100 Coins

Godly —Get 5 Crates

medieval —Get 1 Crate & 1 Rebirth

volcano —Get 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems

magma —Get 10 Crates

v2update —Get 500 Coins

freerubies —Get 500 Gems

heart —Get 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems

jailcity —Get 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems

intel —Get 100 Coins

Finally —Get 1 Rebirth & 100 Gems

200million —Get 2 Rebirth & 200 Gems

400klikes —Get 500 Gems

Launch —Get 3,000 Gems

Martian —Get 1 Rebirth & 300 Gems

Moon—Get 1 Rebirth & 500 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Treasure Hunt Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Treasure Hunt Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Treasure Hunt Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.