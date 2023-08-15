Roblox | War Tycoon Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game War Tycoon is a war game created by Green Titans Entertainment. If you are looking for the latest ‘War Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For War Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for War Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

350k – 1 Life Barrett M82 Gamepads Gun, 35k Cash, 35 Minutes 2X Cash Boost

– 1 Life Barrett M82 Gamepads Gun, 35k Cash, 35 Minutes 2X Cash Boost BlueTweet – Sapphire Gun Skin

– Sapphire Gun Skin Social – 100K in-game cash & 10 minutes of 2X Cash

– 100K in-game cash & 10 minutes of 2X Cash 250K – 25K in-game cash, One life GAMEPASS GUN, 25 min 2x Cash

– 25K in-game cash, One life GAMEPASS GUN, 25 min 2x Cash BlueBird – Free Gun Unlock

– Free Gun Unlock Hooray50K – 50k Cash

How to Redeem Codes in War Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox War Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue Twitter bird codes icon on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For War Tycoon

Listed below are all the known expired codes for War Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.