Roblox | Weak Legacy Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Weak Legacy is a anime fighting game created by @HealQX. If you are looking for the latest ‘Weak Legacy’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Weak Legacy

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Weak Legacy. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

SORRYFORTHEBUGSRESETBREATHINGORART – Redeem code to Reset Breathing

INSECTUPDATE25SPINS – Redeem code for Free Spins (NEW)

10KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART – Redeem code to Reset Breathing (NEW)

INSECTUPDATERESETRACE – Redeem code to Reset Race (NEW)

30KFAVORITESRESETBREATHINGORART – Redeem code to Reset Breathing

EMOTIONUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART – Redeem code to Reset Breathing

EMOTIONUPDATE50SPINS – Redeem code for Free Spins

EMOTIONUPDATERESETRACE – Redeem code to Reset Race

How to Redeem Codes in Weak Legacy

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Weak Legacy on the platform of your choice. Hit the M Key Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Weak Legacy

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Weak Legacy that are no longer redeemable.

1MRESETRACE – Redeem code to Reset Race

FREERESETBREATHINGORART – Redeem code to Reset Breathing

15KFAVORITES15SPINS – Redeem code for Free Spins

SUNV2UPDATERESETBREATHINGORART – Redeem code to Reset Breathing

SUNV2UPDATERESETRACE – Redeem code to Reset Race

SUNV2UPDATE50SPINS – Redeem code for 50 Spins

1MRESETBREATHINGORART – Redeem code to Reset Breathing

500KRESETRACE – Redeem code to Reset Race

500KRESETBREATHINGORART – Redeem code to Reset Breathing

RESETBREATHINGORARTCODE – Redeem code to Reset Breathing

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.