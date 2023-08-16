Roblox | Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Weapon Fighting Simulator is a fighting game created by Lightning Dragon Studio. If you are looking for the latest ‘Weapon Fighting Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.
Active Codes For Weapon Fighting Simulator
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’
- jet – Free Boosts
- tv – Free Boosts
- qinglong – Free Boosts
- jack – Free Boosts
- Skibi – Free Boosts
- scorpion – Free Boosts
- mechwheel – Free Boosts
- transformers – Free Boosts
- ring – Free Boosts
- carnation – Free Boosts
- holo – Free Boosts
- mayday – Free Boosts
- map35 – Free Boosts
- ascend – Free Boosts
- easter – Free Boosts
- map34 – Free Boosts
- necklace – Free Boosts
- likemore – Free Boosts
- spell – Free Boosts
- map33 – Free Boosts
- fastmode – Free Boosts
- arena – Free Boosts
- map32 – Free Boosts
- reforge – Free Boosts
- like375 – Free Boosts
- map31 – Free Boosts
- oneyear – Free Boosts
- gear – All Boosts
- map30 – All Boosts
- xmas – All Boosts
- map29 – All Boosts
- sonic – All Boosts
- clever – All Boosts
- map28 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- serverboss2 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- map27 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- serverboss – All Boosts
- map26 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- candy2 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- candy3 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- halloween – Free Boosts & Rewards
- jack – Free Boosts & Rewards
- candy – Free Boosts & Rewards
- map25 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- like350 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- map23 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- hardtrail – Free Boosts & Rewards
- visits250m – Free Boosts & Rewards
- newbuff – Free Boosts & Rewards
- l325k – Free Boosts & Rewards
- popsicle – Free Boosts & Rewards
- map20 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- timetrial – Free Boosts & Rewards
- map19 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- lk300k – Powerful Boosts
- happyday – Free Boosts & Rewards
- map18 – Free Boosts & Rewards
- batoidea – Free Boosts & Rewards
- likes275k – Free Boosts & Rewards
- map17 – Free Boosts
- fighting – Free Boosts
- map16 – Free Boosts
- banshies – Free Boosts
- map15 – Free Boosts
- sword – Free Boosts
- tradespar – Free Boosts
- map14 – Free Boosts
- RAMPHobbies – free Boosts
- Worrybear – Free Boosts
- Sub2RoboSlothGaming – Free Boosts
- Carbon – Free Boosts
- sisterguard – Free Boosts
- Skull – Free Boosts
- funrix – Free Boosts
- Kingkade – Free Boosts
- CodeNex – Free Boosts
- JazonGaming – Free Boosts
- WFS – Free Boosts
- spellroll – Free Boosts
- likes_225K – Free Boosts
- map13 – Free Boosts
- hardmode – Free Boosts
- map12 – Free Boosts
- Likes200K – Free Boosts
- compensation – Free Boosts
- defense – Free Boosts
- likes180k – Free Boosts
- map11 – Free Boosts
- jade – Free Boosts
- lk160k – Free Boosts
- silver – Silver Coins (Map 3 Only!)
- map10 – Free Boosts
- wheel – Free Boosts
- likes_140K – Free Boosts
- map9 – Free Boosts
- likes120k – Free Boosts
- tower – Free Boosts
- map8 – Free Boosts
- trade – Free Boosts
- enchant – Free Boosts
- likes75k – All Boosts
- world6 – Damage & Qi Boost
- likes50000 – Qi Boost
- mount – Free Boosts
- lunarnewyear – All Boosts
- likes30K – Spell Drop Boost
- likes20K – Free Boosts
- bugfixed – Free Boosts
- bounty – Qi Boosts
- achievement – Spell Drop Boost
- likes10000 – Lucky Boost
- WFS – Free Boost
- welcome – Spirit Stone Boost
- weaponfighting – Damage Boost
- happyday – Qi Boost
- goodluck – Lucky Boost
How to Redeem Codes in Weapon Fighting Simulator
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the brown settings cogwheel on the left side of the screen.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click the arrow.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Weapon Fighting Simulator
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Weapon Fighting Simulator that are no longer redeemable.
- There are currently no expired codes
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.