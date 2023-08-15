Roblox | World Defenders Tower Defense Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game World Defenders Tower Defense is a tower defense game created by Spectral Roblox. If you are looking for the latest ‘World Defenders Tower Defense’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.
Active Codes For World Defenders Tower Defense
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for World Defenders Tower Defense. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’
- COSMO—Redeem for 100 Cosmic Gems
- COBRA—Redeem for 150 Coins
- TIKTOK1000—Redeem for 100 Gems
- AGIFT—Redeem for 100 Gems
- CHRISTMAS—Redeem for 100 Arctic Gems
- 150K—Redeem for 150 Gems
- NOTIGANG—Redeem for 100 Gems
- TWEETTWEET—Redeem for 50 Gems
- TWITTER1—Redeem for 50 Gems
- FREEMONEY—Redeem for 100 Gems
- COINRAIN—Redeem for 150 Gems
- YAY—Redeem for 25 Gems
- 125K—Get 100 Coins
- 100K—Get 100 Coins
How to Redeem Codes in World Defenders Tower Defense
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox World Defenders Tower Defense on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the small Codes box on the bottom left of the screen.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Press Enter.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For World Defenders Tower Defense
Listed below are all the known expired codes for World Defenders Tower Defense that are no longer redeemable.
- SQUIDDOLL21—Get 200 Gems
- BOO2—Redeem for rewards
- BOO—Redeem for Coins
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.