Roblox | Zombie Strike Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Zombie Strike is a zombie survival game created by Good Ape. If you are looking for the latest ‘Zombie Strike’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Zombie Strike

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Zombie Strike. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

LOOT – Redeem code for a 1,500 Caps

COWBOY – Redeem code for a 1,500 Caps

ARENA – Redeem code for a 1,500 Caps

EVIL – Redeem code for a 1,500 Caps

TRANSRIGHTS – Redeem code for a Voucher for a Powerful Weapon

ZOMBIE – Redeem code for a Voucher for a Powerful Weapon

GOBLIN – Redeem code for a 1,500 Caps

PRIZE – Redeem code for a 1,500 Caps

COOL – Redeem code for a 1,500 Caps

STRIKE – Redeem code for a 1,500 Caps

How to Redeem Codes in Zombie Strike

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Zombie Strike on the platform of your choice. Click the Twitter Button on the right Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Zombie Strike

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Zombie Strike that are no longer redeemable.

PETS

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.