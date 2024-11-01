In Rogue Sorcerer, choose your path as a powerful curse or sorcerer, and aim to become the strongest original character in the game!

Codes were checked on 10/28

1Kactive – Redeem code for 1,000 Yen

getobroken123 – Redeem code for 500 Yen

Kingofthestorm – Redeem code for 3,500 Yen

70%Likes – Redeem code for 1,000 Yen

500active! – Redeem code for 400 Yen

sorry4spins – Redeem code for 1,000 Yen

How to Redeem Codes in Rogue Sorcerer

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Rogue Sorcerer on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.