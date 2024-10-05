Royal Seas is a Roblox game inspired by One Piece. Players become pirate captains, customize characters, choose ships, and set sail to explore new lands. You’ll battle rivals, complete quests, and master unique fighting styles.

Codes were checked on 10/4

UPD6 – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards Saitama – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards UPD5 – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards Rika – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards UPD4 – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards Sub2RENSAMUiVORTEX – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards Sub2EartVer – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards Yowaimo – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 2000LikesYeah – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 1800LikesTYSM – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards UPD3 – Redeem for free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Royal Seas

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Royal Seas on the platform of your choice. Click on the White Bird on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.