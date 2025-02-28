In Royale High, you can create stylish outfits, compete in fashion contests on Sunset Island, and enjoy magical moments like midnight swims in a glowing ocean. Decorate your dreamy dorm, hang out with friends, and attend classes to earn diamonds and level up. Participate in events like school dances and visit the Fountain of Dreams for rare items. Trade treasures in the Trading Hub, take care of your needs, and enjoy the beauty of sunsets from your Beach House.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Royale High. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/23

SmythsChandelier2024 - Enter this code to get a Precious Flower Chandelier.

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Royale High on the platform of your choice. Click on the Shop button on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.