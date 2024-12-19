School Baddies Simulator — Train to increase your power, recruit bullies to form your gang, challenge other baddie gangs, and defeat them all to become the top of the school!

All Codes For School Baddies Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for School Baddies Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 12/15

Like4000 – Redeem for freebies

– Redeem for freebies Like2500 – Redeem for freebies

– Redeem for freebies Like1000 – Redeem for freebies

– Redeem for freebies Like200– Redeem for freebies

How to Redeem Codes in School Baddies Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox School Baddies Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Shopping Cart on the left of the screen, then click Codes. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.