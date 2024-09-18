Scythe Simulator lets you train your strength by wielding a scythe! Battle other players to become the King of the Hill and work your way up the leaderboard. Upgrade your scythe, enhance your skills, and dominate the competition in this action-packed simulator!

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Scythe Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/17

scythesim30259: Redeem for Wumpus Pet

How to Redeem Codes in Scythe Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Scythe Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Free Pet box on the bottom of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.