Second Piece is an anime-inspired Roblox RPG where players level up, acquire abilities from various animes like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, and engage in battles with others. Enhance your strength and master new skills to dominate in competitive fights.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Second Piece. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 2/11

!code RimuruEnd : 20x Race Rerolls

: 20x Race Rerolls !code GojoQuestTomorrow : 20x Race Rerolls

: 20x Race Rerolls !code UltimateCode : 20x Race Rerolls

: 20x Race Rerolls !code LastShutdownRimuru : Rerolls

: Rerolls !code Sorryyyyyyyy : Race Rerolls and 25x Enchant Stones

: Race Rerolls and 25x Enchant Stones !code MaskFix: 25x Race Rerolls and 10x Enchant Stones

How to Redeem Codes in Second Piece

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Second Piece on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the top left Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.