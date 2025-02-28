Shellbound is a fast-paced, movement-based free-for-all fighting game where players battle using unique weapons and lootable spells. Compete to get the most kills or collect the most stones each round to emerge victorious!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Shellbound

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Shellbound. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/23

4000LIKES - 1 taunt crate, 1 wrap crate, and 500 cash

- 1 taunt crate, 1 wrap crate, and 500 cash 2000LIKES - Free rewards

- Free rewards 1000LIKES - Free rewards

- Free rewards RELEASE - 500 cash and XP

How to Redeem Codes in Shellbound

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Shellbound on the platform of your choice. Click on the Pencil on the bottom of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.