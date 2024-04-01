Shoot Beam Simulator is a dynamic clicker and power simulation game where players train to enhance their strength, defeat enemies for new powers, and craft as well as upgrade equipment. Players can collect wins, pets, and discover over 30 powers, while exploring different worlds to advance their journey.

Update1 —Redeem for Free Boosts

BOOSTPRO —Redeem for 2 free x2 Power Boosters

THANKSFORPLAYING —Redeem for 2 free x2 Power Boosters

RELEASE—Redeem for a x2 Power Booster

How to Redeem Codes in Shoot Beam Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Shoot Beam Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.