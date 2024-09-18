Shrek Swamp Tycoon lets players manage and upgrade Shrek’s iconic swamp. You'll drag magical objects to earn in-game coins and use them to fix up the swamp for Shrek and his friends. Build houses for characters like Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and Gingy. Complete obstacle courses (Obbys) to earn special rewards, and after rebirth, enjoy special benefits as you start again to improve your swamp-building empire!

Codes were checked on 9/18

SuperAmigo – 15,000 coins

Launch Roblox Shrek Swamp Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the Scroll icon on the left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Confirm. Enjoy your new rewards!

