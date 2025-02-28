Shuriken Simulator challenges you to train and rise as a legendary ninja. Use your shurikens to battle other players, sell them for coins, and upgrade your character in the shop. Master your skills, climb the leaderboards, and prove yourself as the ultimate warrior!

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Shuriken Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Shuriken Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/28

WumpusReward2025! - Redeem code for a free pet.

How to Redeem Codes in Shuriken Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Shuriken Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes box on the top left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the text box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.