Looking for a game that's silly, and has simon says, well look no further than Silly Simon Says. This game has players competing in a simon says match with emotes and all sorts of other silly things. See if you can rise to the top to be the Silly Simon Says champion.
All Codes For Silly Simon Says
Listed below are all the currently known codes for Silly Simon Says. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
'Codes were checked on 6/5
- 200kfans---200 Coins
- merryglow---Glowing Speech Bubble
- venividivici---Italian Speech Bubble
- thecrownsays---Speech bubble
- gogorilla---Chest Beating Emote
- mrspinny---Spinning Kick Emote
- bestpeteva---Simone Pet
- 100mvisits---100 Coins
- hammytime---Human Hammer Emote
- grimace---Grimace Shake Emote
- coinboooost---15 Minute Coin Boost
- time2workhard---Bicycle Crunch Emote, Max Effort Phrase
- ssslaunched---Fly Up Emote, Rocket Launch Phrase
- 5miltysm---Rocket Launch Emote
- ilovesimon---200 Coins
- wakeupsimon---10 Tokens
How to Redeem Codes in Silly Simon Says
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Silly Simon Says on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the Codes icon in the top right of the screen.
- Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive).
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.