Looking for a game that's silly, and has simon says, well look no further than Silly Simon Says. This game has players competing in a simon says match with emotes and all sorts of other silly things. See if you can rise to the top to be the Silly Simon Says champion.

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Silly Simon Says. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 6/5

200kfans ---200 Coins

---200 Coins merryglow ---Glowing Speech Bubble

---Glowing Speech Bubble venividivici ---Italian Speech Bubble

---Italian Speech Bubble thecrownsays ---Speech bubble

---Speech bubble gogorilla ---Chest Beating Emote

---Chest Beating Emote mrspinny ---Spinning Kick Emote

---Spinning Kick Emote bestpeteva ---Simone Pet

---Simone Pet 100mvisits ---100 Coins

---100 Coins hammytime ---Human Hammer Emote

---Human Hammer Emote grimace ---Grimace Shake Emote

---Grimace Shake Emote coinboooost ---15 Minute Coin Boost

---15 Minute Coin Boost time2workhard ---Bicycle Crunch Emote, Max Effort Phrase

---Bicycle Crunch Emote, Max Effort Phrase ssslaunched ---Fly Up Emote, Rocket Launch Phrase

---Fly Up Emote, Rocket Launch Phrase 5miltysm ---Rocket Launch Emote

---Rocket Launch Emote ilovesimon ---200 Coins

---200 Coins wakeupsimon---10 Tokens

How to Redeem Codes in Silly Simon Says

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Silly Simon Says on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes icon in the top right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.