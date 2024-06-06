Prove your strength by pushing a boulder through a grueling course in Sisyphus Simulator. Beat each course to unlock new worlds. Collect different pets by finding eggs. Using the Rebirth option, you can restart with an increase to stats.

Codes were checked on 6/6

Exclusive ---Legendary Crystal

---Legendary Crystal Children ---Buffs, Gems, and Potions.

---Buffs, Gems, and Potions. FANTASY ---Gems and Potions

---Gems and Potions Crystal ---Crystals

---Crystals GOODSTO ---Gems and Potions

---Gems and Potions Publish ---Potions

---Potions Chaos ---Buffs, Gems, and Potions

---Buffs, Gems, and Potions Epoch ---Buffs, Gems, and Potions

---Buffs, Gems, and Potions Cove ---Gems and Crystals

---Gems and Crystals Space ---Gems.

---Gems. 50KLIKES ---Gems

---Gems 10KLIKES ---Gems

---Gems Time ---Gems

---Gems Fruit ---Potion

---Potion SOGOOD ---Win Potion

---Win Potion SOCOOL ---Gems

---Gems Fire ---Gems and Buff

---Gems and Buff God ---5 Gems

---5 Gems UPDATE ---15-minutes of x2 Power

---15-minutes of x2 Power keepsmile---10 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Sisyphus Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Sisyphus Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Settings gear icon on the right side of the screen. Click on Enter Codes from the new window. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Use. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.