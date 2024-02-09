Roblox Slap Battles is a chaotic game where players slap opponents using gloves with unique abilities. Slaps earned unlock new gloves. Gloves have passive or activated abilities (triggered by pressing "E"). Some abilities seem like they're from hell.

Roblox Codes List

All Codes For Slap Battles

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Slap Battles. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 2/9

1 Player – 1118

2 Players – 1143

3 Players – 1168

4 Players – 1193

5 Players – 1218

6 Players – 1243

7 Players – 1268

8 Players -1293

9 Players – 1318

10 Players – 1343

11 Players – 1368

12 Players -1393

13 Players – 1418

14 Players – 1443

How to Redeem Codes in Slap Battles

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Slap Battles on the platform of your choice. Click on the Store button on the left side of the screen. Click on the blue Twitter bird icon on the right side of the store window. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.